Loss of taste and smell could indicate coronavirus, say medical experts

Experts have warned that loss of taste and smell could be signs of coronavirus as two NHS consultants receive critical care after catching infection from patients.

Guidelines from Public Health England currently state that a high temperature or a new continuous cough are the only symptoms that should result in self-isolation.

But the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has since said that there are new signs that may even be exhibited by asymptomatic patients – ones who do not have a fever or cough.

In a statement, it said: ‘Evidence from other countries that the entry point for the coronavirus is often in the eyes, nose and throat areas.

‘We have also identified a new symptom (loss of sense of smell and taste) that may mean that people without other symptoms but with just the loss of this sense may have to self-isolate – again to reduce the spread of the virus,’ according to Sky News.

One of its leading consultants, Professor Nirmal Kumarm, said: ‘In young patients, they do not have any significant symptoms such as the cough and fever but they may have just the loss of sense of smell and taste, which suggests that these viruses are lodging in the nose.’

He went on to say that two NHS ear, nose and throat consultants are currently receiving critical care after contracting the infection from their patients.

The medics, who have now been put on ventilators to help with their breathing, are thought to have acquired the coronavirus from people who did not show any symptoms in the course of their daily clinical work.

The latest study comes just days after scientists in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, produced a day-by-day breakdown of the typical symptoms, which can progress from a mild cough to serious respiratory problems in just eight days.

The analysis was based on adults with COVID-19 admitted to Jinyintan Hospital and Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital after December 29 and January 31.

It is thought that from the onset of the illness the average time to discharge was 22 days with the average time to death being 18.5 days.

It concluded that these were the typical development of symptoms:

Patients experience a fever and may also experience fatigue, muscle pain and a dry cough.

A small minority may have had diarrhea or nausea one to two days before, Business Insider reports.

Dr Clare Gerada, 60, a GP in London, and former chair of the Royal College of GPs, said that she started feeling symptoms as a slight dry cough and tiredness.

‘Yet it was so mild to begin with, I barely gave it a second thought.’

Patients have difficulty breathing – known as dyspnea – if they are older or have a pre-existing health condition.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that symptoms that occur two to 14 days after exposure are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In the second Wuhan study, of 138 patients, about 10 per cent experienced diarrhea and nausea a couple of days prior to development of fever and dyspnea.

At this point patients showing signs of dyspnea tend to be admitted to hospital.

CDC advises that anyone with emergency warning signs for COVID-19 – persistent chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath and bluish lips or face – should get medical attention.

Day 7 is also the point at which for the vast majority of patients – about 85 per cent – that symptoms start to diminish and coming out of isolation is a possibility, the second study claims.

Government says that if you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

Patients with severe cases develop signs of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at this point, where the lungs can’t provide the body’s vital organs with enough oxygen.

15 per cent of cases reach this point, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patients with worsening breathing problems tend to be entered into an intensive care unit at day 10.

The second Wuhan study also said it observed that the average hospital stay was 10 days.

Fever tends to end at around this point, according to the first Wuhan study.

The average duration of fever – an early sign of COVID-19 – was about 12 days, but a cough associated with the illness may stay around for longer, they said.

Earlier today the UK’s coronavirus death toll topped 200, as crisis panic buyers were told they ‘should be ashamed’ for causing needless shortages for NHS staff.

The number of people across the country who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 reached 233, with a 41-year-old patient thought to be the youngest victim in the UK since the outbreak began.

All 53 whose deaths were announced in England on Saturday had underlying health conditions and the eldest was 94, NHS England said.

Wales’s death toll has risen to five, Scotland’s now stands at seven and Northern Ireland’s remains at one.

The new figures came as the retail industry insisted there was enough food for everyone and ministers said rationing was unnecessary.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was no shortage of food in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, with manufacturers having increased production by 50 per cent.

At the daily Downing Street press conference, NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said the country should be ashamed that key medical staff were left unable to buy food at the end of their shifts.

Mr Eustice said that people buying more than they needed meant key NHS workers fighting the disease were faced with empty shelves when they tried to shop.

He said the message to the public was: ‘Be responsible when you shop and think of others.

‘Buying more than you need means others may be left without. We all have a role to play in ensuring we all come through this together.’

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said there was ‘plenty of food’ in the supply chain.

‘The issue is around people and lorries, so getting that food right into the front line onto our shelves, which is why we’ve seen some shortages,’ she said.

‘There is a billion pounds’ more food in people’s houses than there was three weeks ago, so we should make sure we eat some of it.’

Mr Powis referred to a video posted online by a critical care nurse in tears after she was unable to find anything to buy to eat at the end of her shift.

‘Frankly we should all be ashamed that that has to happen. It is unacceptable. These are the very people we will all need to look after perhaps us or our loved ones in the weeks ahead,’ he said.

‘It is critical that by not stockpiling, by not selfishly shopping, that our health workers are able to get access to what they need too.’

Mr Eustice played down the prospect of the Government imposing rationing, saying ministers’ preference was to leave it to the retailers to decide whether purchases should be limited.

‘The reality is that most of the supermarkets are already, of their own accord, putting limits on certain items so I don’t think it is necessary or appropriate for the Government to dictate this,’ he said.

‘The crucial thing is we need people to calm down and buy only what they need and to think of others when they are purchasing.’

The appeal came as tens of thousands of restaurants, cafes, and pubs across the country remained shut after Boris Johnson ordered much of the hospitality and entertainment sector to close.

The Prime Minister said the measures were needed to slow the spread of the disease and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed with new cases.

Mr Powis said it was ‘absolutely crucial’ that the entire country followed advice on reducing social contact if the strategy was to work.

‘It’s not for somebody else to follow, it’s for you to follow, it’s for me to follow, it’s for everybody to follow,’ he said.

‘This is all our problem and if we do it together, it will be an effective strategy.

‘If you do it, you follow the advice, you will be saving somebody’s life.

‘This is the time in your lifetime whereby your action can save somebody’s life. It is as simple and as stark as that.’

Meanwhile in another unprecedented move, NHS England announced that it had struck a deal with the country’s independent hospitals to provide thousands more staff and nurses to the public healthcare system.

Under the agreement, the independent sector will reallocate practically its entire national hospital capacity en bloc to the NHS.

It will be reimbursed ‘at cost’ – meaning that it will not make any profit for doing so.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said they were taking ‘immediate and exceptional action’ to gear up to deal with an unprecedented global health threat.

‘The NHS is doing everything in its power to expand treatment capacity, and is working with partners right across the country to do so,’ he said.

It follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s dramatic announced that the Government is to underwrite the wages of millions of workers at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the crisis.

It will mean 20,000 qualified staff temporarily joining the NHS, providing additional 8,000 hospital beds and nearly 1,200 more ventilators.

David Hare, the chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said they stood ready to support the NHS for ‘as long as needed’.

‘We have worked hand-in-hand with the NHS for decades and will do whatever it takes to support the NHS in responding to this pandemic,’ he said.