Losses from cash card collection scams increase sharply in Japan in 2019

TOKYO, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Losses from cash card collection scams in Japan more than doubled in 2019 compared to the previous year, a report by National Police Agency revealed Thursday.

The agency said the situation “remains serious” as the scams netted 5.21 billion yen (46.8 million U.S. dollars), up 3.32 billion yen (29.8 million dollars) from 2018.

In the scams, swindlers usually visit victims’ homes posing as police officers or bank workers and trick them into handing over their cash cards.

In many cases, victims were told there had been unusual activity in their bank accounts and were instructed to put their cash cards along with their pin numbers in an envelope for safekeeping that were secretly substituted while the victims were distracted.

The total financial damage caused by all types of such fraud stood at 30.15 billion yen (270.8 million dollars), the report said.

The police investigated 2,911 people in a record high of 6,773 special fraud cases. Of the 58 people identified by the police as ringleaders, 26 were members or close associates of crime syndicates.