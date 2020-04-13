LOT owner drops takeover of German airline Condor

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – The parent company of the Polish airline LOT is withdrawing from its takeover bid for the German holiday company Condor, a subsidiary of the collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, Condor said on Monday.

The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which was profitable, and its 4,900 employees looking for a new way forward as the virus outbreak greatly reduces passenger traffic.

Condor, headquartered in Frankfurt, said in a statement that PGL or Polish Aviation Group “has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase. We are currently in talks with PGL to determine possible conditions for withdrawal. “PGL did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Condor said the company was “prepared for this scenario” and had various options for future ownership, including continuing the business under a trust. The airline has also applied for government aid.

The federal government granted Condor a bridging loan to survive the winter and give him time to find a new investor after British owner Thomas Cook collapsed in September.