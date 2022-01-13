Lottery numbers and results: Tonight, January 13, 2022, is the Set For Life draw.

THE National Lottery Set For Life numbers have been released, and it’s time to see if you’ve won the top prize of £10,000 a month for the next 30 years.

Could you start checking things off your bucket list every month if you win tonight’s jackpot, or start your own business as a budding entrepreneur?

You can find out by comparing the numbers on your ticket to the ones listed below for tonight.

Best wishes.

The winning numbers for tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw are 05, 16, 17, 21, 43, and the Life Ball is 03.

On November 19, 1994, the first National Lottery draw was held, with seven winners splitting a £5,874,778 jackpot.

The largest single prize ever won by a single ticket holder was £42 million, which was won in 1996.

In November of 2020, Gareth Bull, a 49-year-old builder, won £41 million and decided to demolish his bungalow to make way for a luxury manor house with a pool.

Sue Davies, 64, bought a lottery ticket to commemorate the end of the pandemic’s five-month shielding — and won £500,000.

Sandra Devine, 36, won £300,000 by accident after purchasing her usual £100 National Lottery Scratchcard and returning home with a much larger prize.

The biggest jackpot ever was £66 million, which was won by two lucky ticket holders in January of last year.

Karl, another winner, won £11 million in 1996 when he was only 23 years old.

The chances of winning the lottery are about one in 14 million, but you have to be in it to win it.