Louanne Ward reveals the four personality types to avoid on the dating scene

A relationship expert has shared the four types of personalities to avoid on the dating scene – including the ‘love bomber’, ‘foodie call’ and ‘romance scammer’.

Matchmaker Louanne Ward said there are the red flags you should watch out for when looking for love so you don’t end up in a toxic relationship.

‘When it comes to love, even the smartest person is vulnerable and sadly there are many people who prey on this leading up to big event days like Valentine’s Day, so people need to have their wits about them and be on high alert,’ she said.

Love bombing is when someone pours love and affection on you in order to gain control or significantly influence your behaviour – and then they become furious when you show interest in anything outside of the relationship.

‘The love bomber is an expert at saying and doing all the right romantic things to get you hooked in,’ Ms Ward said.

‘So easy with the mask of Valentine’s Day to just see this as romance but the reality is an underlying manipulation of the heart.’

Forget bootie calls, a rising number of single women – dubbed ‘foodie calls’ – are setting up dates with people they are not romantically interested in just to get free meals.

Besides the wine and dine, Ms Ward warns this ‘predator’ wants ‘not only the standard free meal’ but the flowers, gifts and romance to go with it.

According to research, the foodie call dater exhibits signs of psychopathic or narcissistic tendencies.

A stage five clinger is someone who just won’t give up on you – and they can be over-the-top when trying to contact you or make plans with no reciprocation.

But Ms Ward said the stage five clinger should have ‘way more to be concerned about other than just being needy’.

‘They are emotionally unstable which could be a sign of BPD (borderline personality disorder),’ she said.

‘Due to the joyful, intensity of early interactions, it is easy to miss the warning signs and links to more complex issues until it is too late.’

Romance scams involves someone setting up a fake social media profile in an attempt to trick love-lusting victims into sending them money.

After gaining your trust – often waiting weeks, months or even years – they tell you an elaborate story and ask for money, gifts or your bank account/credit card details.

Ms Ward said ‘romance scams are at a peak and the scammers are getting better all the time’, especially from Christmas leading up to Valentine’s Day.

‘The most popular dating app in the world Tinder, reports a 26 per cent increase in the week before Valentine’s. You’re easy prey, if you don’t have your antenna tuned.’