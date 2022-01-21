Louie Anderson, a comedian and actor, died of cancer at the age of 68.

Louie Anderson, a comedian and actor, died at the age of 68 after undergoing cancer treatments.

AP Television Writer LYNN ELBER contributed to this report.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, a comedian and actor whose career spanned more than four decades and included an Emmy-winning performance as the mother of twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday.

He was 68 years old at the time.

Anderson died of cancer complications at a hospital in Las Vegas, according to Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist.

Anderson had a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to Schwartz.

Anderson won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, the mother of twins played by Zach Galifianakis, in 2016.

Anderson’s performance was nominated for three Emmy awards in a row.

According to Variety, Anderson made his debut as a comedian in 1984 on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.”

From 1999 to 2002, he hosted a revival of the game show “Family Feud,” as well as comedy specials and frequent appearances on late-night talk shows.

Anderson created the cartoon series “Life With Louie,” in which he voiced an animated version of himself as a child. It premiered in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its run from 1995 to 1998.

Anderson was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance.

He appeared in several TV shows, including “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel,” and on the big screen in “Coming to America” in 1988 and the Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America 2” last year.

Anderson also toured with his stand-up act and as a stand-up comedian on a regular basis.

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor from “Bat out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74.