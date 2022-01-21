Louie Anderson, a comedian from the United States, died at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.

Louie Anderson, a comedian from the United States, died of cancer at the age of 68.

During his decades-long career, the iconic comedian received numerous awards before succumbing to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Louie Anderson, the Emmy Award-winning comedian, died on Friday after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to his publicist.

According to multiple reports, Anderson, 68, died at a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a result of cancer complications, according to Glenn Schwartz, his long-time publicist.

Anderson received several Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, the mother of twins played by fellow comedian Zach Galifianakis, in the FX television network show “Baskets.”

Pauly Shore, the comedian and actor, tweeted on Thursday that he visited Anderson in the hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday and was able to “say my goodbyes.”

“He’s still with us,” Shore wrote, “but please keep him in your prayers.”

Anderson’s film career spanned four decades, beginning in the 1980s with roles as a flower delivery man in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Maurice in the Eddy Murphy comedy Coming to America.

Anderson is best known to a younger generation for creating the cartoon Life With Louie, in which he voiced himself as a child.

For the show, he received two Daytime Emmys.

According to NBC News, “Anderson crafted comedy routines that rang true for his early club audiences while reducing them to helpless fits of laughter, routines that led him from his career as a counselor to troubled children to the first­-place trophy at the 1981 Midwest Comedy Competition.”

Anderson was born in the city of St. Louis, Missouri.

