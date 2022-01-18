Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian, is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — According to a spokesman for the actor and comedian, Louie Anderson is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson, 68, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is “resting comfortably,” according to his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz.

Anderson, who is from Minnesota, now lives in Las Vegas.

He won an Emmy for best supporting actor in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets, the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis in the comedy “Baskets.”

Anderson was nominated for three Emmys in a row for his performance.

He’s also appeared on comedy specials and late-night talk shows, including hosting a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, as well as on comedy specials and frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson created the cartoon series “Life With Louie,” which premiered in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run.

Anderson was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance.

Anderson has appeared in television shows such as “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel,” as well as in films such as “Coming to America” (1988) and “Coming to America 2” (released last year).

According to Schwartz, he performs stand-up comedy on a regular basis.