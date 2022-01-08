Louise Minchin says her stalking ordeal was ‘truly blood chilling,’ and it made her consider quitting her job at the BBC.

Louise Minchin describes her stalking ordeal as ‘truly blood chilling,’ prompting her to consider leaving her BBC job.

The former BBC Breakfast host stated that she was speaking out to let other victims know that they were not alone.

After the stalker was sentenced to prison, Louise Minchin, a former BBC Breakfast presenter, spoke out about her and her family’s “truly blood chilling” experience of being threatened by a stalker.

Mrs Minchin stated that she was speaking out to show other victims that they were not alone, and that “trolls who send violent, threatening messages” could be apprehended and prosecuted.

In July 2020, ex-soldier Carl Davies, 44, of Flint, North Wales, sent threats to Mrs Minchin’s and her daughter Mia’s social media accounts.

These included graphic threats and details that showed Davies was aware of the family’s whereabouts and had paid them a visit.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for harassment in December.

Mrs Minchin wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the messages arrived while they were on vacation.

As a result, Mia “desperately did not want to go home,” and the family felt like prisoners in their own home for weeks when they returned.

“I am very careful about my personal life,” Mrs Minchin explained.

In interviews or on the air, I never say where I live, rarely post pictures of the girls, and never say anything overly identifying.

“All of a sudden, here was this stranger who knew things about me that you could never have learned by Googling me.”

“The information he had about my home was terrifying; he could only have known it if he had been standing right outside my door.”

Davies was charged after a nine-month investigation by police.

Mrs Minchin admitted to being “racked with guilt” and “hating that my profile meant Mia had to go through all of this.”

She admitted to considering leaving the BBC, but her daughters advised her not to “let him win.”

“I wouldn’t have quit that week if it hadn’t been for them,” she said.

Davies contacted the mother and daughter under the alias ‘Bobbi Martini.’

“If anything good” came out of the experience, Mrs Minchin said, it was “the clear message that perpetrators don’t always stay anonymous; they can be prosecuted.”

Though the experience had “left a mark,” she and Mia were now “doing much better.”

