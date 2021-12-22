Louise Minchin’s stalker was sentenced to prison after threatening to rape her daughter in a heinous campaign of harassment.

Louise Minchin’s stalker was sentenced to prison after threatening to rape her daughter as part of a sickening campaign of abuse.

Carl Davies, 44, bombarded the former BBC Breakfast host with abusive Instagram messages, leaving her in a “constant state of anxiety,” according to the I’m a Celebrity star.

During the harassment campaign, the ex-soldier also targeted Louise’s 19-year-old daughter Mia.

In one harrowing message, he told Louise, “Move or you’re f***ed,” and in another, he said, “Your daughter will definitely be raped.”

Davies’ threat was accompanied by information about their home address, village, and the cars in their driveway at the time.

After admitting to causing alarm or distress in July 2020, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

In 2019, the creep was sentenced to a lifetime restraining order after threatening to stab and burn his ex-girlfriend, Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud.

Before going after Louise 11 months later, he set up 35 fake social media accounts and sent thousands of Twitter and Instagram messages to her.

The messages had left Louise and her family “terrified,” Mold Crown Court heard.

“A year later, we are still extra cautious; we still don’t feel safe and probably never will,” the statement said.

“I couldn’t get any sleep and would jump at the slightest sound.”

We had to make changes in our lives, such as where we walked and ran.

“In our home or anywhere else, we no longer felt safe.”

She also expressed her “despair and helplessness” over the threats made against her daughter, claiming she was powerless to protect her.

“We’re both still traumatized by what has been a harrowing experience,” the breakfast host added.

Under the alias “Bobby Martini,” Davies targeted Louise and her family.

Over three days of torture, he told the presenter she lived a “privileged BBC brat life.”

Many of the threats against Mia and her mother were read by Mia, who was in charge of the accounts at the time.

Davies, who served in Iraq, was said to be suffering from untreated post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time.

“Everyone has heard the full, graphic, and disturbing detail of the messages you sent to Louise Minchin and her daughter,” Judge Nicola Saffman said during sentencing.

“From the level of detail in your messages, it’s clear they thought you’d follow through on your threats.”

He has been given an indefinite restraining order that prevents him from contacting Louise and her daughter, in addition to a prison sentence.

“The sentencing today of a man who made horrific threats online against my…,” Louise said in a statement following the case.

