Louise Woodward – Four pieces of evidence persuaded a jury to convict a “killer nanny” of “shaking a baby to death.”

THESE were the four pieces of evidence that convinced a jury to convict “nanny killer” Louise Woodward in the 1997 death of baby Matthew Eapenn.

The British Au Pair was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, but Judge Hiller Zobel overturned her conviction.

The verdict was reduced to involuntary manslaughter, and Woodward was released after serving 289 days in prison on charges related to Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS).

Now, 25 years later, a new Channel 4 documentary, The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, looks back at what happened on that fateful day in 1997 and the evidence used by the jury to convict Woodward of murder.

The trial divided opinion on both sides of the Atlantic, with many in the United States believing Woodward killed little Matthew while supporters in the United Kingdom claimed she was an innocent victim caught up in the country’s convoluted legal system.

Matthew was rushed to the hospital on February 4, 1997, after a panicked Woodward called for an ambulance and stated that he was not breathing.

The young teen was arrested for child abuse while he was in a coma.

The charges were upgraded to murder after Matthew died five days later.

Expert prosecution witnesses testified at her trial that Matthew’s injuries, which included a cracked skull, displayed the “triad” of symptoms consistent with him being violently shaken, and used brain scans to back up their claim.

Dr. Patrick Barnes, an expert witness, testified that this was the “classic model” of shaken baby syndrome (SBS) and dismissed the defense’s claim that the boy’s injuries occurred earlier.

Throughout the case, jurors were shown black and white scans of Matthew’s brain scans, which were used by both sides of the aisle to make their points.

The defense famously paraded the scan around the courtroom, claiming Matthew died from an old hairline fracture along his skull that was agitated when Woodward ‘lightly’ shook him.

Since then, debates on both sides of the Atlantic have raged about shaken baby syndrome.

Some experts remain convinced that Matthew’s triad of symptoms — brain bleeding, brain swelling, and eye bleeding — indicate intentional abuse.

However, critics argue that these symptoms could be caused by a variety of factors, such as accidental falls or rare genetic conditions.

With SBS as Matthew’s cause of death, the trial’s outcome was entirely dependent on expert medical opinion, with both sides calling neurosurgeons, radiologists,…

