Louise Woodward is still missing.

When Louise Woodward was accused of shaking eight-month-old Matthew Eappen to death, her story made headlines around the world.

But who is she, and what was her crime? Here’s everything you need to know…

Louise Woodward, a normal teen from Elton, Cheshire, flew 3,100 miles after finishing her A-levels in 1996 to work as an au pair for an agency in Boston, Massachusetts.

She was placed with a family, but she reportedly became dissatisfied with their 11 p.m. “curfew” and left.

Sunil and Deborah Eappen, both 30-year-old doctors, hired her in November to look after their young son Matthew.

However, it was claimed that Woodward’s parents were concerned about her staying out late at night and warned her within two months.

According to the Irish Times, they allegedly drew up a list of expectations in January 1997 to ensure “the safety and well-being of our children.”

After eight-month-old Matthew stopped breathing, Woodward called an ambulance four days later.

He was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital and placed on a life support machine, but he died of a brain haemorrhage six days later.

Woodward, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with battery on a child. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Louise is now 43 years old and works as a law graduate and salsa instructor in the United Kingdom.

Anthony Elkes, Louise’s husband, owns a truck rental company in the United Kingdom.

It’s unclear how the two met, but they married in 2014 and are still happily married today.

Louise and Anthony have a daughter together, who is now over the age of seven.

The prosecution claimed she killed the baby in a “frustrated, unhappy, and relentless rage” – a claim strongly denied by the au pair’s attorneys.

Under cross-examination, Woodward clarified that she had “popped” the baby rather than “dropped” it, as police officers had claimed previously.

She later explained that ‘pop’ is an English word that means “to lay” or “to place.”

According to experts, the injuries were typical of Shaken Baby Syndrome, which is characterized by a violent action that results in severe brain damage or death.

The defense and brain surgeon Joseph Medsen, on the other hand, argued that Matthew’s death could have been caused by a two-week-old head injury.

In October, Woodward wept in the docks after being convicted of a lesser charge of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

