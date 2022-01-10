Louise Woodward was incarcerated for how long?

How long was Louise Woodward incarcerated?

In 1997, the trial of Louise Woodward, then 19 years old, for the murder of Matthew Eappen shocked the world.

The British nanny found herself in the middle of a major media storm and legal battle.

Louise Woodward is a former au pair from the United Kingdom who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 1997 after an eight-month-old baby died in her care.

When the 19-year-old from Elton, Cheshire, was looking after young Matthew Eappen in Massachusetts, she called an ambulance because the baby had stopped breathing.

He was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital and put on life support, but died six days later from a brain haemorrhage.

Days before Matthew’s death, the British au pair admitted to playing “a little roughly” with the baby and was charged with battery of a child, but after Matthew died, Woodward’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Woodward maintained her innocence during a contentious trial in October 1997, but was chastised for appearing “cold” and “remorseless.”

The prosecution claimed she killed the baby in a “frustrated, unhappy, and relentless rage” – a claim strongly denied by the au pair’s lawyers.

Matthew’s injuries, according to experts, were classic symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome, which is characterized by a violent act that results in serious brain damage or death.

The defense and brain surgeon Joseph Medsen, on the other hand, argued that Matthew’s death could have been caused by a two-week-old head injury.

One of the experts who testified against Woodward has changed his mind, saying the science behind the diagnosis of SBS is flawed, according to a new Channel 4 documentary titled The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?

The jury found Woodward guilty of second-degree murder on October 30, 1997, after 26 hours of deliberation, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

“Please don’t let me spend the rest of my life in here for something I didn’t do,” the young British woman told her parents after hearing the verdict.

The jury was split on the murder charge in the days after, and one member even admitted that none of the members “thought she tried to murder him.”

Woodward’s legal team filed post-conviction motions with the trial court on November 4, and the hearing began.

Judge Zobel reduced the conviction to involuntary manslaughter six days later, stating that “the circumstances in which the defendant acted were marked by confusion, inexperience, frustration, immaturity, and some anger, but not malice in the legal sense.”

He sentenced Woodward to 279 days in prison, the same amount of time she had already served in prison, implying that…

