Louisiana helicopter crash news – A pilot and one passenger were killed in a terrifying helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish.

The pilot and one passenger were killed in a horrific helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish, according to the latest news.

The helicopter crashed and went underwater in the South Lafourche Levee system, killing two people late Friday afternoon in Louisiana.

The pilot and passenger, according to Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, both died in the crash, leaving no survivors.

The victims’ names haven’t been made public.

The crash was reported by a citizen, according to Sheriff Craig Webre of WDSU News.

The incident is still being investigated by police, but the National Transportation Safety Board will also be looking into it.

President Chaisson plans to hold a press conference with more details on Friday evening.

This story is still unfolding…

The Sun is your go-to source for the latest celebrity news, football news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new and improved free App.

Click here if you’re using an iPhone and here if you’re using an Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.