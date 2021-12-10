Love Actually, Gavin and Stacey, BBC Strictly Come Dancing, ITV The Chase, You Don’t Know Me, and I’m A Celebrity are some of the best shows on television this weekend.

Love Actually, Gavin and Stacey, BBC Strictly Come Dancing, ITV The Chase, You Don’t Know Me, and I’m A Celebrity are the best shows on TV this weekend.

If you’re not going to a Christmas party, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to stay in and watch TV.

If your Christmas party has been canceled, or if it was never held in the first place, relax in front of the TV this weekend to take your mind off it.

There’s plenty to watch on TV this Christmas, including absolute classics like Love Actually and the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, which entertained us all in 2019.

Also airing this weekend are the final episodes of Strictly Come Dancing and the crime drama You Don’t Know Me.

It’s the season of The Chase, and it’s time for a Celebrity Special.

And, believe it or not, I’m A Celebrity has already reached its conclusion.

ITV2, 9pm, Love Actually

The all-star Christmas classic will be broadcast on ITV2 this Friday night, so if you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time.

There are multiple storylines, a lot of tear-jerking moments (Emma Thompson straightening the duvet is one of the best TV moments of all time, in our opinion), and a lot of laughs.

A school nativity bravely takes on Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, resulting in one of the most feel-good Christmas record covers ever.

BBC1 at 8.25pm, Gavin and Stacey

It’s hard to believe this was first aired on Christmas Day of 2019.

2019 feels like a long time ago.

But it became an instant classic, and it’s well worth listening to again if you want to travel back in time.

Dawn makes a discovery in this hilarious Christmas Special, and a trip to the pub has unexpected consequences.

Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, and James Corden star.

BBC, 7.05pm, Strictly Come Dancing

There are only two weeks left, and honestly, what are we going to do then? (Don’t think about it just yet.)

There are still two weekends worth of glitz and glam, of the band, and of the tricky lifts (don’t try them at home)!

In this weekend’s highly anticipated semi-final, who will leave the dancefloor?

We almost don’t want to look at the remaining couples because they all have a chance to win, but we will.

ITV, 8pm, The Chase Celebrity Special

It’s time for the annual Christmas Special of the popular gameshow, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Participants in the competition

