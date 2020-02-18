Love Island: Aftersun filming is cancelled ‘out of respect’ following Caroline Flack’s death

Love Island: Aftersun will not air on Monday following Caroline Flack’s death.

ITV bosses decided to axe the recording of the dating show’s spin-off ‘out of respect for’ the former host’s friends and family after she took her own life on Saturday aged 40.

The spin-off show, fronted by Laura Whitmore, will not be recorded, but the main programme will air on ITV2 at 9pm and feature a montage tribute to Caroline.

According to Mirror Online, ApplauseStore – who process the tickets for the programme – text viewers saying: ‘Due to the recent news of Caroline Flack’s tragic passing, ITV has made the decision to cancel this evening’s recording of Aftersun out of respect for the star’s family and friends.

‘We apologise for this change but ask that you respect the show’s decision during this difficult time.’

Laura Whitmore previously took over as host of Love Island, after Caroline stepped down from the programme after being charged with assault, and Laura has also been presenting the current Aftersun series.

On Saturday, Caroline was found dead inside her home by her father Ian after taking her own life while the friend who was staying with her ‘popped out to the shops’.

Her management team have since described her as ‘vulnerable’ and criticised the CPS for pushing ahead with a pending court case despite her boyfriend Lewis Burton saying he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December and as part of her bail conditions the pair were banned from contacting each other.

The Aftersun decision comes after ITV bosses confirmed the main programme will return on Monday, with a tribute to Caroline.

The show had been pulled from air on Saturday and Sunday, following the news of Caroline’s death.

In a statement, the channel previously said: ‘After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s (16.02.20) Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

‘Love Island will return tomorrow night (17.02.20) which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.’

Laura paid tribute to Caroline over the weekend as she shared a photo of the pair and wrote alongside it: ‘I’m trying to find the words but I can’t.’

And she posted a poem, which read: ‘To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable that you’re no longer there.

You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you’ll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.

‘However hard it is though we’ll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full but ours won’t be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again.’

On Monday, Laura returned to Instagram with a post that read: ‘No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted’.

She added: ‘Happy Random Acts of Kindness day. Say something nice to someone @chooselove’,