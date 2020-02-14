Love Island beauty already dumped from villa as Shaughna or Demi will leave

Last night’s Love Island teased the departure of one of the beauties in the villa. It was the lads’ turn to choose who they wanted to couple up with, and it seems Luke Mabbott may hold all the power

Last night on Love Island, a text announced that there would be a recoupling with the lads in charge, meaning one girl would be sent packing from the villa.

And the unlucky girl has already been dumped from the villa, meaning she’s single for Valentine’s Day.

Viewers will have to wait until tonight’s episode to find out who goes, though it seems Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are the two most at risk.

Last night, viewers watched as Shaughna told Luke Mabbott that she had feelings for him, leaving Demi, who had been growing close to him, devastated.

The girls both presented their cases to Luke M to save them, though he seemed unsure on who to choose in the recoupling ceremony.

He had been getting to know Demi and the duo had shared a few snogs in the villa, but a spanner was thrown in the works when Shaughna confessed her feelings for him.

Elsewhere, the other couples look set to cause no surprises.

Things seem to be going well for Jess Gale and Casa Amor lad Ched Uzor, while Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are going from strength to strength too.

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley are the only official couple so far, though Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman seem hot on their heels.

Shaughna’s ex Callum Jones has been growing close to Molly Smith too, so it seems they’ll stick together.

Newbie Jamie Clayton has been getting to know a number of girls, but seemed impressed with Natalia Zoppa last night when she made her feelings for him very clear.

That leaves either Shaughna or Demi at risk – but who will Luke M go for?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2