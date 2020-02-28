Love Island reunion cancelled after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Love Island: The Reunion has reportedly been cancelled as ITV have started working on the summer series after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

It’s been revealed that ITV bosses have no plans to air the annual spin-off episode for the brand new winter series.

According to The Sun, the reunion for the winter stars will not go ahead as work begins on the upcoming summer season.

ITV have allegedly insisted it wasn’t cancelled because there were never any plans for the programme to happen for the winter series.

The spin-off show started in 2017, and gave fans a chance to see the couples reunite either together or apart.

Caroline Flack hosted a fiery spin-off show in 2019 which saw an explosive row between Anton Danyluk and Molly-Mae Hague.

They pair were frosty after Anton unfollowed Molly-Mae on Instagram, and tensions between the pair arose.

Fans were also truly entertained by the awkward reunion of Amber Gill and her ex Michael Griffiths.

Despite the adoration for the reunion show, the Love Island Christmas reunion show was cancelled last year.

According to The Sun Online, the crew were too busy working on the winter series.

Love Island cancelled two consecutive episodes after the devastating death of former host Caroline Flack earlier this month.

She was found dead at her London flat on 15th February, aged just 40.

Following the news of her death, ITV released a statement, paying tribute to her legacy on the network.

It read: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

For emotional support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email [email protected] , visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.