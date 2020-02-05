Love Island Shaughna admits she’s ‘done bits’ with Callum as he moves on with Molly

Shaughna Phillips was quizzed on how far she’d gone with Callum Jones on tonight’s Love Island, admitting she’d ‘done bits’ to Rebecca Gormley and Demi Jones

Love Island babe Shaughna Phillips has been having a hard time in the main villa since Callum Jones headed to Casa Amor to meet a group of new girls.

While she’s staying loyal to her Manchester man, he’s struggling not to stray after having his head turned by blonde beauty Molly Smith.

And while Shaughna and Callum’s romance might not be locked down, it seems they’ve definitely been enjoying their time together so far.

During a chat with Rebecca Gormley and Demi Jones, Shaughna told them that she and Callum had enjoyed more than a kiss and cuddle.

Geordie lass Rebecca asked her: “Have you done anything?”

And, going awkward and letting her silence talk, Shaughna replied: “What? Shut up!”

Taking the hint, Demi said: “Shaughna Phillips, you naughty girl!”

Meanwhile, during the challenge both villas took part in, Callum kissed Molly a few times.

It was clear the new girl was having an effect on Callum, who struggled to put his thoughts about her in to words.

Speaking about sharing a bed with her the night before, he admitted he “of course” would do it again, saying: “It’s nice staying in bed.”

Later, Callum went for a chat with Finn Tapp, and said: “Molly is very attractive. My head is scrambled.”

He went on: “I did not expect it. I thought a few nice girls would come through. The thing is, she’s only round the corner for me. Distance is a big thing for me.”

Sending the biggest pie Shaughna’s way, he said: “The sexual attraction is massive. I look at [Molly] and think, I want to rip them clothes off. It’s a massive part of a relationship for me.”

Finn, who is coupled up with Paige Turley, asked if Callum felt the same way about his girl back at the main villa.

Shockingly, he said: “No, I don’t. I’ll be honest, I don’t.”

It looks like Shaughna’s not going to be a happy bunny when Callum returns from Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2