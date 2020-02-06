Love Island Shaughna’s family say late dad ‘loves her to the moon’ ahead of ‘exit’

Shaughna Phillips’ family posted several emotional snaps featuring her late father to her Instagram earlier this week. Her dad Eddie lost his battle with cancer in December 2016

Love Island viewers broke down in tears on Tuesday evening as Shaughna Phillips’ family said her late dad Eddie “loves her to the moon and back”.

The emotional admission comes hours after she admitted she was finding it difficult to be away from beau Callum Jones in Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, unbeknown to Shaughna, he has already kissed new bombshell Molly Smith during his “lads’ holiday”.

With her friends and family running her social media channels while she’s in the villa, her loved ones shared several snaps of the democratic services officer alongside her late father.

Underneath the sweet pictures, the caption read: “On #WorldCancerDay we dedicate Shaughna’s post to her dad Eddie, who passed away three years ago to cancer.

“He loves you to the moon and back a million times over baby girl #worldcancerday2020.”

Shaughna’s dad passed away after losing his battle to cancer in December 2016.

At the time, Shaughna wrote: “My brave, amazing daddy passed away this morning at 5:35am. He has spent the past 5 days completely pain free, surrounded by all of his closest friends and family.

“My mama hasn’t left his side once, and all of the stories and memories that have been spoken about have shown me it’s okay to smile.

“Cancer may have taken my dad but it cannot take the past 22 years away from me, and his love will stay with me forever.

“Me and my dad had loads of chats the past few months, and any promise I made to him will be fulfilled, I bet my life on it.”

Shaughna’s blossoming romance with Callum took a nosedive when he ended up sharing a bed and kissing Casa Amor beauty, Molly Smith.

The scaffolder admitted he wanted to “rip her clothes off,” however, didn’t feel that way about Shaughna.

But it’s a very different story in the main villa as the London native has remained loyal to her other half, and confessed in the beach hut: “I really did not think I’d be missing him this much”.

Shaughna also may be set to quit the show as she says she “wouldn’t be able to stay if Callum came back with someone else”.

Is this the end for Shaughna?

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.