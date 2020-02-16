Loving dad, 23, who was killed instantly after crashing into a metal barricade on his motorbike

The family of a 23-year-old father is reeling after he was killed in a motorbike accident.

Jarrod Beaver was riding his trail bike in a reserve off the Great Western Highway in Blacktown, western Sydney when he lost control and struck a metal roadway barrier at about 1.20pm on Monday.

Despite paramedics from New South Wales Ambulance and Careflight treating him at the scene Mr Beaver suffered a cardiac arrest and died before he was transported to hospital.

He has been remembered as having a ‘heart of gold’ and being a loving father to a four-year-old girl.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the Beaver family raise $2,000 to cover funeral costs.

The page has raised more than $500 in about 10 hours.

Alisha Erin wrote on the page that the family had lost an amazing son, brother, uncle, and father to four-year-old Skyelah.

‘Today tragically Jarrod had a motorbike accident he was just riding around the back field behind his house when life took a turn for the worst,’ she wrote.

‘We all know Jarrod had a heart of gold and wore his heart on his sleeve and he helped anyone that needed it, you were in trouble it was Jarrod to the rescue.’

‘Fly high Jarrod we love you. PS Skyelah wanted me to add love you daddy.’

NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said Jarrod’s 57-year-old father also went into cardiac arrest after he arrived at the scene and saw his son.

‘While this drama was unfolding, the gentleman’s father also had a heart attack,’ Chief Inspector Parsell said.

The rider’s father has a previous cardiac history and was transported to Westmead Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.