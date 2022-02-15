Low oestrogen levels in older women may be linked to a higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

Low oestrogen levels in older women have been linked to an increased risk of dying from Covid-19.

Swedish researchers discovered that women taking oestrogen blockers had twice the risk of dying from Covid-19, but women taking HRT had a 54% lower risk.

According to research, an older woman’s oestrogen levels may be linked to her chances of dying from Covid-19, with higher levels of the hormone appearing to protect against severe infection.

Swedish researchers looked at data from 14,685 women, 227 (2%) of whom had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer and were taking oestrogen blocker drugs to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Another 2,535 (17%) were on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to try to alleviate menopausal symptoms by increasing oestrogen levels.

The remaining 11,923 (81%) women served as the comparison group because they were not undergoing any treatment to increase or decrease their oestrogen levels.

Women on oestrogen blockers had twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 as women on no oestrogen treatment, but women on HRT had a 54 percent lower risk.

It may be worthwhile to investigate supplemental hormone treatment to reduce the severity of Covid infection in women who have already gone through menopause, according to the study’s authors.

“This study shows an association between oestrogen levels and Covid-19 death,” the researchers conclude based on their observational study.

As a result, drugs that increase oestrogen levels could play a role in postmenopausal women’s Covid-19 severity, and could be studied in randomized control trials.”

“The findings appear to be dramatic,” said Stephen Evans, a pharmacoepidemiology professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

However, it is important to remember that observational studies, particularly in the area of hormone therapy, have a long history of making dramatic claims of benefits that have not been confirmed in randomised trials.”

BMJ Open is the journal where the study was published.

