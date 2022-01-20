Low-rise jeans have made a comeback.

Low-rise jeans are making a comeback.

As the endless cycle of fashion tries to persuade us to give it another chance, to embrace nostalgia and discomfort, we can look back with wisdom and say no.

The turn of the millennium was a time of great hope.

As a country, we were naively optimistic that mating two gummy aliens would result in a child; that an obscenely large Dome built in Greenwich, London, would be an era-defining venue; and that trousers that defied the laws of physics would stay in place on our bodies solely due to sheer confidence.

The low-rise jean was a mainstay of early-noughties culture, and they’re back.

I’m confident that if future civilisations opened a time capsule from that period, they’d find the holy trinity of distressed low-rise jeans, a Von Dutch cap, and a bottle of Sunny Delight (still not expired).

As part of his Taxi Driver collection in the early 1990s, the late Alexander McQueen, who was then a recent graduate of Central St Martins, gave his fans the obscenely named ‘Bumster’ jeans.

The world followed in McQueen’s footsteps.

By the noughties, the only way to wear jeans was at least three inches below your waist, and ideally below your visibly protruding hip bones.

Low-waist jeans were only appropriate for a few people’s bodies because of this pelvic-revealing feature.

They exposed more than a sliver of waist, which was cold and made you feel like you were one wrong move away from full nudity.

The low-rise jean epitomized the era’s morbid fascination with size zero and thinness idolatry.

Yes, they looked great on Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, and Paris Hilton (not to mention the similarly low-hanging rhinestone velour Juicy Couture tracksuit bottom), but could anyone else wear them comfortably? To sit down without the buttons digging into whatever morsel of flesh they could grab? To find a top that actually met the trousers without leaving a drafty gap?

