Lowes tops Superbikes Australian round

Englishman Alex Lowes edged legendary new teammate Jonathan Rea in the final race to lead the Superbike world championship after the opening round at Phillip Island in Victoria.

Lowes got past defending and five-time world champion Rea with two laps to go and won Sunday’s 22-lap race by just 0.037s from the Northern Irishman.

It was Lowes’ first win in Kawasaki colours and his first since Brno in 2018.

Having finished second behind Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in race one on Saturday, Lowes left Phillip Island with a haul of 51 points, leading from Ducati’s Scott Redding (39), Razgatlioglu (Yamaha, 34), Rea (32), Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark (31) and Honda’s Alvaro Bautista (20).

“What a weekend, I could not have asked for anything more,” said Lowes.

“But this guy is still going to be the man to beat,” he said referring to Rea.

“I am looking forward to hopefully having a few races with him this year. Although I’ve been in the same championship last few years, it is very rare we’ve managed to have some battles.”

Earlier on Sunday, Rea bounced back after a high-speed crash in Saturday’s race to win a nail-biting 10-lap race two from Razgatlioglu and Redding (Ducati).

Just 0.072 seconds – a little more than a tyre width – separated the trio after the frenetic 10-lapper, with Lowes right on their tail in fourth place.

“Yesterday I went down at 220km/h at the Hayshed (corner),” said Rea.

“I rode past here on the scooter on the way to the medical centre and I was hurting. So to win that Superpole race this morning was incredible.

“I really wanted that one. I had horrible news this morning. My nanna passed away and mum called me this morning to tell me.

“I really wanted to go out and win those races for her…so I am looking forward to getting home and hanging out with my family.”