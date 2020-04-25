Lowest daily increase in Australian Covid-19 cases since early March – as it happened

NRL chief Todd Greenberg quits amid virus crisis, while Stuart Robert rebuffs Covid-19 tracking app privacy concerns. This blog is now closed
We’re going to close up our live Covid-19 coverage. Here are the day’s key developments:
- The country recorded its lowest count of new cases since early March. WA, Qld and SA recorded zero new cases. Victoria and the ACT just one each, with NSW adding 6. Tasmania had 9 new cases.
- Reports that airline Virgin Australia could go into administration sparked fears for thousands of jobs.
- Australian stocks saw their worst drop in three weeks.
- Unemployment in Australia could hit 16% according to a report from think tank the Grattan Institute.
- National Rugby League CEO Todd Greenberg stepped down amidst a financial crisis for the game.
Take care of yourselves, take care of others and stick to the rules. Have a good night.
Jimmy Barnes is still knocking out tunes from his lounge room, with wife Jane on guitar.
And so [adopts voice of 1970s radio disco jockey] here’s Jimmy Barnes with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 track Have You Ever Seen the Rain. Take it away Jimmy.
The Transport Workers’ Union national secretary Michael Kaine says reports airline Virgin Australia is heading for administration is a “terrifying moment” for thousands of workers.
The TWU said a crisis roundtable had been held earlier on Friday with Virgin CEO Paul Scurrah and all trade unions representing airport workers.
The TWU said the roundtable “heard a call for the federal government to take an equity stake in return for bailing out airlines.”
In a statement just released, Kaine says if administrators are appointed, the federal government should work with them to find a solution. Kaine says:
The airline has two decades of providing decent jobs, a safe working environment and excellent service for the travelling public. It is a viable and much needed business and without it Australia will struggle to get its economy back on track once the crisis abates. There is still time for the federal government to work on an investment plan to get through this period of crisis and taxpayers will get a double benefit.
The government will retain a competitive aviation market and they will get a return on their equity stake.
The prime minister has promoted the concept of hibernation, of keeping viable businesses afloat through this crisis. That must include Virgin and the only way to do that is a government equity stake in this business.
Countries around the world have recognised the extraordinary circumstances that the aviation is in and where they have stepped in and saved jobs. If the federal government does not move to save Virgin the prime minister must explain why Virgin workers don’t matter? Why don’t their families who depend on them matter?
The union said it had urged the Victorian, NSW and Federal Governments to financially assist Virgin, following a pledge by the Queensland Premier for $200m aid for the airline.
A letter from the union read:
While all of Australia is experiencing the stresses of altered life, with many people stood down from their jobs, the anxiety among Virgin staff is heightened given the airline’s difficulties and the fact that they worsen in a very public way on a daily basis.
We ask that you consider these workers and to examine your state’s capacity to give them and their families the certainty they need about their future. We believe it is also in the interest of the travelling public that Virgin remains a viable airline to ensure an efficient, reliable service right across Australia. A monopoly by one airline after this crisis ends will hamper the nation’s ability to restart and get back to where it was.
Paul Scurrah is to keep his job as chief executive of Virgin Australia, at least for the short term, when insolvency practitioners from Deloitte are appointed as administrators, Guardian Australia understands.
The shape of the administration, which has yet to be confirmed by Virgin Australia, is still far from clear.
But as we’ve previously reported at least one bidder, BGH Capital, thinks something can be salvaged from the collapse.
Australian stocks had their worst loss in three weeks.
“There’s a lot of pain out there today,” CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy told AAP.
The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Monday down 134.5 points, or 2.45%, to 5,353 points, while the All Ordinaries index was closed down 130 points, or 2.34 %, to 5,414.
AAP reports the plunge wiped out last week’s gains and was the ASX200’s worst loss since a 5.3% drop on March 27.
US oil benchmark was smashed to its lowest level since 1999, hitting energy stocks. Woodside Petroleum dropped 4.4% to $20.15, Santos fell 3.7% to $4.13 and Oil Search dropped 2.9% to $2.66.
Caltex Australia fell 7.8%to $21.72 after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard put its $8.8bn takeover proposal on hold, given the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.
No word yet from Virgin Australia regarding our report that the airline is headed for voluntary administration, with a company spokesman declining to comment.
Administration doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Virgin Australia – it, or potential buyers, could use the process to get rid of bits of the airline they don’t like and shed some of its $4.8bn debt mountain.
We set out one of the ways that could happen, a deed of company arrangement, here.
Sources say one of the potential buyers, private equity group BGH Capital, is confident Virgin Australia will come out the other side.
In what sort of shape is another question.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made some comments earlier that rugby league fans might have missed. Asked about the State of Origin series and restarting the NRL season, she said:
Of course we’re open to look at any plan (but) there has been no plan submitted, there have been no phone calls.
But in relation to the State of Origin, yes, of course I have spoken to the QRL and as I said from day one, towards the end of the year we would be open to that if the health advice said that we were in the situation to do so.
Maybe the reason for the lack of contact from the game’s administrators had something to do with today’s revelations? Earlier today, the NRL announced it had parted with CEO Todd Greenberg as Covid-19 sends the game into a financial crisis. Here’s more on that.
Prof Peter Doherty, Australian immunologist and Nobel laureate, has been talking to the Australian Academy of Science about Covid-19, our immune systems and why some people may respond to the virus in different ways.
In comments just released, Doherty says despite claims that many products you can buy from pharmacies can “boost your immune system” there’s little evidence that any of them actually work.
The best way to boost your immune system, he says, is just to stay fit and healthy and have a good diet.
Doherty has also been talking about the history of vaccine developments and how things are progressing on that front for Covid-19.
You can watch the whole 13-minute video here.
With that, I will hand over to my colleague Graham Readfearn.
Stay safe, stay well.
There are alarming signs of a sharp slowdown in the property market thanks to the coronavirus, with the number of residential listings down nearly 30% for the month before Easter, and sharp drops in searches being conducted on property information group Corelogic’s site.
In the 28 days to Easter Sunday 2020, the number of new residential listings advertised for sale across Australia was 24,051.
“This is by far the lowest level of listings for this time of the year in years, and is 27.3% below the equivalent period last year,” Corelogic said.
The company has also been tracking weekly data on requests for information from its site by real estate agents.
These take place in the early stages of preparing a property for sale and provide a glimpse of the future.
The number of comparative market analysis reports generated by real estate agents using the RP Professional platform to get information on an individual property has slipped 20% in the week to 5 April and continued into the week leading into Easter.
A second early indicator is requests for valuations over its platform. The number of valuations began declining in mid March but has continued and was down 24% over the last week and 19.2% over the year.
The only good news is that most of the valuations were done for refinancing purposes, indicating that people are taking advantage of low interest rates and trying to reduce their housing costs.
There is no sign that there has yet been a surge in requests from mortgagees in possession, but it’s probably too early for that.
The ABC has issued a statement defending the integrity of health reporter Norman Swan, who has been repeatedly criticised in the pages of the Australian.
A recent report highlighted Swan’s involvement in Tonic Health Media, a private health media company which unsuccessfully pitched for a government contract to produce videos about the coronavirus.
It should be noted that Swan’s criticism of the federal government’s response, and call for Australia to take a “go hard, go early” approach to suppressing Covid-19, dates back to January.
In a statement, the ABC said:
Dr Norman Swan is a highly experienced ABC journalist and health professional who offers informed insights and analysis as part of the ABC’s coverage of Covid-19.
Dr Swan is doing invaluable work briefing the community on the implications of Covid-19 and helping answer people’s questions, including in the Coronacast podcast.
This has included setting out scenarios on what might occur as a result of the pandemic given various different assumptions, primarily using international information because Australian data have not been available. This work has been to the highest scientific standard.
Dr Swan has worked with the ABC since 1982. His contract allows him to undertake external work. All such external work is subject to approval to ensure it does not create any conflicts with the individual’s work for the ABC.
As has already been publicly disclosed in past years, Dr Swan’s external work includes Tonic Health Media, which produces fact-based, independent medical content that streams on video screens in GP waiting rooms and is used by Aboriginal medical services. Dr Swan is a minority shareholder and sits on the board.
Its clients include commercial organisations and government agencies … Dr Swan’s involvement is to ensure such programming is evidenced-based, accurate and of value to consumers.
Any accusation of a conflict of interest between Dr Swan’s contribution to the community about Covid-19 as a journalist and the work of Tonic Health Media is unfounded.
Dr Swan is a valued member of the ABC Science Unit. Rightly, he is highly regarded and respected for his commitment to independence and integrity.
Speaking of Virgin Australia, the Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk just tweeted the following clip of state development minister Cameron Dick saying that it was prepared to fight NSW to keep the headquarters of the airline in Brisbane.
Says Dick:
Now NSW may want to bring a peashooter to the fight, that’s fine, we’ll bring a bazooka and we’re not afraid to use it.
According to Guardian Australia business editor Ben Butler’s report, they could be scrapping over a carcass.
‘The reality is I am writing history’: Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull has argued he was “writing history” as he defended the level of detail his memoirs contain about his colleagues and cabinet discussions.
The former prime minister — whose book was officially released today despite unauthorised copies being in circulation ahead of time — also told The Australian newspaper that Scott Morrison would not be prime minister if Turnbull had not “gone to great lengths” to ensure Peter Dutton did not win the leadership contest of 2018.
Some conservatives have reacted angrily to the book’s publication and argued Turnbull should be expelled from the Liberal party.
In the interview with The Australian — published a short time ago online — Turnbull said he had included information that was vital to telling the story of his government:
The reality is I am writing history. My government is over. We are in a different government, different political era and of course with the Covid pandemic it is, you know, we are crossing what is going to be quite a watershed.
There is not much point in writing a memoir if you cannot write it truthfully. OK, sometimes you have got to use discretion and judgment but it’s important that people know what happened. And, you know, I’ve given a truthful account.
NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has quit his post in the latest blow to rugby league amid the coronavirus epidemic.
Pressure had been mounting on Greenberg after the sport was plunged into a financial crisis by the suspension of the 2020 season due to the outbreak.
Greenberg steps down with immediate effect, with Andrew Abdo taking over on an interim basis.
“It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years,” Greenberg said.
“Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last four years has been extraordinary and I am very proud of my contribution to the game.”
Deloitte understood to be appointed administrator for Virgin Australia
It is understood big four accounting firm Deloitte will be appointed as Virgin Australia’s administrators.
The move comes after the federal government rebuffed the airline’s request for a $1.4bn emergency loan as part of a wider industry bailout package and despite duelling aid offers from NSW and Queensland, each of which wanted to host Virgin Australia’s HQ.
It is not clear what will happen to the approximately 10,000 people who work for Virgin Australia if it goes into administration.
Also unclear is what will happen to its fleet of 130 planes, many of which are heavily mortgaged.
The company has been crushed by a $4.8bn mountain of debt and has been burning cash while the fleet is grounded.
Virgin Australia is expected to go into administration shortly in what would be the biggest airline collapse in Australia since Ansett.
We’ll have more as it happens.
Spurrier said South Australia had been doing some “very intensive planning to see what restrictions should be lifted and when”.
Spurrier said there would be some announcements about those decisions at the national cabinet meeting tomorrow. (It’s not clear if she’s talking here about the elective surgery measures, which the national deputy medical officer Nick Coatsworth mentioned earlier.)
But for now, she said, they had to remain in place.
On the situation in SA, Spurrier said 85% of people who have tested positive to Covid-19, or 369 people, have now recovered, meaning there are only 62 active coronavirus cases in the state.
There are still only four cases with an unknown epidemiological link so, really, no evidence at all of community transmission.
Be First to Comment