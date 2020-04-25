Lowest daily increase in Australian Covid-19 cases since early March – as it happened

NRL chief Todd Greenberg quits amid virus crisis, while Stuart Robert rebuffs Covid-19 tracking app privacy concerns. This blog is now closed

Paul Scurrah is to keep his job as chief executive of Virgin Australia, at least for the short term, when insolvency practitioners from Deloitte are appointed as administrators, Guardian Australia understands. The shape of the administration, which has yet to be confirmed by Virgin Australia, is still far from clear. But as we’ve previously reported at least one bidder, BGH Capital, thinks something can be salvaged from the collapse.

No word yet from Virgin Australia regarding our report that the airline is headed for voluntary administration, with a company spokesman declining to comment. Administration doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Virgin Australia – it, or potential buyers, could use the process to get rid of bits of the airline they don’t like and shed some of its $4.8bn debt mountain. We set out one of the ways that could happen, a deed of company arrangement, here. Sources say one of the potential buyers, private equity group BGH Capital, is confident Virgin Australia will come out the other side. In what sort of shape is another question.

There are alarming signs of a sharp slowdown in the property market thanks to the coronavirus, with the number of residential listings down nearly 30% for the month before Easter, and sharp drops in searches being conducted on property information group Corelogic’s site. In the 28 days to Easter Sunday 2020, the number of new residential listings advertised for sale across Australia was 24,051. “This is by far the lowest level of listings for this time of the year in years, and is 27.3% below the equivalent period last year,” Corelogic said. The company has also been tracking weekly data on requests for information from its site by real estate agents. These take place in the early stages of preparing a property for sale and provide a glimpse of the future. The number of comparative market analysis reports generated by real estate agents using the RP Professional platform to get information on an individual property has slipped 20% in the week to 5 April and continued into the week leading into Easter. A second early indicator is requests for valuations over its platform. The number of valuations began declining in mid March but has continued and was down 24% over the last week and 19.2% over the year. The only good news is that most of the valuations were done for refinancing purposes, indicating that people are taking advantage of low interest rates and trying to reduce their housing costs. There is no sign that there has yet been a surge in requests from mortgagees in possession, but it’s probably too early for that.

‘The reality is I am writing history’: Turnbull Malcolm Turnbull has argued he was “writing history” as he defended the level of detail his memoirs contain about his colleagues and cabinet discussions. The former prime minister — whose book was officially released today despite unauthorised copies being in circulation ahead of time — also told The Australian newspaper that Scott Morrison would not be prime minister if Turnbull had not “gone to great lengths” to ensure Peter Dutton did not win the leadership contest of 2018. Some conservatives have reacted angrily to the book’s publication and argued Turnbull should be expelled from the Liberal party. In the interview with The Australian — published a short time ago online — Turnbull said he had included information that was vital to telling the story of his government:

The reality is I am writing history. My government is over. We are in a different government, different political era and of course with the Covid pandemic it is, you know, we are crossing what is going to be quite a watershed. There is not much point in writing a memoir if you cannot write it truthfully. OK, sometimes you have got to use discretion and judgment but it’s important that people know what happened. And, you know, I’ve given a truthful account.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has quit his post in the latest blow to rugby league amid the coronavirus epidemic. Pressure had been mounting on Greenberg after the sport was plunged into a financial crisis by the suspension of the 2020 season due to the outbreak. Greenberg steps down with immediate effect, with Andrew Abdo taking over on an interim basis. “It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years,” Greenberg said. “Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last four years has been extraordinary and I am very proud of my contribution to the game.”

Deloitte understood to be appointed administrator for Virgin Australia It is understood big four accounting firm Deloitte will be appointed as Virgin Australia’s administrators. The move comes after the federal government rebuffed the airline’s request for a $1.4bn emergency loan as part of a wider industry bailout package and despite duelling aid offers from NSW and Queensland, each of which wanted to host Virgin Australia’s HQ. It is not clear what will happen to the approximately 10,000 people who work for Virgin Australia if it goes into administration. Also unclear is what will happen to its fleet of 130 planes, many of which are heavily mortgaged. The company has been crushed by a $4.8bn mountain of debt and has been burning cash while the fleet is grounded.

Virgin Australia is expected to go into administration shortly in what would be the biggest airline collapse in Australia since Ansett. We’ll have more as it happens.