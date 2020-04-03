LREM pays tribute to deputy Jean-François Cesarini, who died at 49

Vaucluse deputy Jean-François Cesarini (LREM), 49, died of cancer, reported on Sunday the President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and other parliamentarians.

“With great sadness I learn of the death of our colleague Jean-François Cesarini. He had been fighting against the disease for many months, always exercising his mandate and defending his ideas. To his family, loved ones and his team I extend my deep condolences, ”tweeted Emmanuel Macron’s relative, usually at the perch.

With great sadness I learn of the death of our colleague Jean-François Césarini. He had been fighting against the disease for many months, always exercising his mandate and defending his ideas. To his family, loved ones and his team I extend my deep condolences. – Richard Ferrand (@RichardFerrand) March 29, 2020

“Man of convictions, he brought to our majority a look sometimes critical, never mediocre”, commented for his part Gilles Le Gendre, president of the group of deputies LREM.

“You were one of those who put convictions before instructions”

Jean-François Cesarini, classified in the left wing of the presidential party, received Sunday evening the homage of several of his colleagues, in particular Matthieu Orphelin (Liberties and territories), who spoke of his cancer diagnosed between the two rounds of the legislative elections from 2017.

“You were one of those who put convictions before instructions, who make politics for people and loving them, who put social justice above everything,” wrote the MP for Maine-et-Loire.

A few sentences to pay homage, from the bottom of my heart, to our colleague and friend Jean-François Césarini, who died of cancer today. pic.twitter.com/rf6M5t9NW8 – Matthieu ORPHELIN (@M_Orphelin) March 29, 2020

The Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud greeted an “association activist and deputy” whose fight “was to make equal opportunities a reality”. And to insist: “His convictions and his bright smile will not leave us. “

Profound sadness at the announcement of the death of Jean-François Césarini. Activist and deputy, his fight was to make equal opportunities a reality. His convictions and his bright smile will not leave us. To his loved ones, I express my deep condolences. https://t.co/GW4c75y7pD – Muriel Pénicaud (@murielpenicaud) March 29, 2020

Also moving, Haute-Garonne MP Sandrine Mörch promises: “I swear, we will continue what I called your Cesarinades. Our friend, our brother in arms, our rebel, our constructive, combative, and so tender standard-bearer. It is from beyond that your fights will be heard. Count on us! “

Political Newsletter Every day, political news seen by Le Parisien