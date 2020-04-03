LREM pays tribute to deputy Jean-François Cesarini, who died at 49

Vaucluse deputy Jean-François Cesarini (LREM), 49, died of cancer, reported on Sunday the President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and other parliamentarians.
“With great sadness I learn of the death of our colleague Jean-François Cesarini. He had been fighting against the disease for many months, always exercising his mandate and defending his ideas. To his family, loved ones and his team I extend my deep condolences, ”tweeted Emmanuel Macron’s relative, usually at the perch.
“Man of convictions, he brought to our majority a look sometimes critical, never mediocre”, commented for his part Gilles Le Gendre, president of the group of deputies LREM.
“You were one of those who put convictions before instructions”
Jean-François Cesarini, classified in the left wing of the presidential party, received Sunday evening the homage of several of his colleagues, in particular Matthieu Orphelin (Liberties and territories), who spoke of his cancer diagnosed between the two rounds of the legislative elections from 2017.
“You were one of those who put convictions before instructions, who make politics for people and loving them, who put social justice above everything,” wrote the MP for Maine-et-Loire.
The Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud greeted an “association activist and deputy” whose fight “was to make equal opportunities a reality”. And to insist: “His convictions and his bright smile will not leave us. “
Also moving, Haute-Garonne MP Sandrine Mörch promises: “I swear, we will continue what I called your Cesarinades. Our friend, our brother in arms, our rebel, our constructive, combative, and so tender standard-bearer. It is from beyond that your fights will be heard. Count on us! “
“Opposed politically I discovered a courteous and humorous colleague which allowed us to overcome our differences,” also tweeted MP RN Sébastien Chenu.