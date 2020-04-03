LRM deputy for Vaucluse Jean-François Cesarini has died

Jean-François Cesarini, deputy La République en Marche, at the National Assembly in Paris on January 15. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Vaucluse deputy La République en Marche (LRM) Jean-François Cesarini, 49, died of an illness he had been fighting for months, National Assembly President Richard reported on Sunday March 29. Ferrand and other parliamentarians.

“With great sadness I learn of the death of our colleague Jean-François Cesarini. He had been fighting against the disease for many months, always exercising his mandate and defending his ideas. To his family, loved ones and his team I extend my deep condolences “, tweeted Mr. Ferrand.

“Man of convictions”

“Man of convictions, he brought to our majority a sometimes critical look, never mediocre”, commented for his part Gilles Le Gendre, president of the group of deputies LRM.

Mr. Cesarini, classified in the left wing of the presidential party, received Sunday evening the homage of several of his colleagues, in particular Mathieu Orphelin (Liberties and territories), who spoke of his cancer diagnosed between the two rounds of the legislative elections of 2017. “You were one of those who put beliefs before instructions, who make politics for people and loving them, who put social justice above everything”wrote Mr. Orphelin.

“Politically opposed, I discovered a courteous and humorous colleague who allowed us to overcome our differences”, tweeted MEP Sébastien Chenu, National Rally (RN).