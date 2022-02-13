Luani the Lehigh Valley otter predicted the Super Bowl winner (PHOTOS).

The winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI has been determined.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo hosted Otter Bowl XI on Saturday, marking the 11th time the zoo has used its resident otter population to predict the NFL champion.

This is the first year since Naya, the zoo’s 14-year-old keeper, died just before Christmas.

Maggie Morse, the zoo’s curator, said Saturday that she was approaching the otter’s maximum lifespan.

Luani, the zoo’s lone otter, was up for Saturday’s delectable — at least to him — sport.

Luani had two sardine-packed footballs to choose from when he was released into his enclosure, each with the logos of Sunday’s teams: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Whichever football he chose first is the one he will play on Sunday.

Luani tore into the Bengals football right away, devouring the fishy contents before moving on to the Rams ball and devouring those sardines as well.

Families gathered to watch the excitement in and around Luani’s partially ice-covered moat, which is surrounded by rocks, trees, and other natural features that an otter would enjoy.

Luani, an otter at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, predicts during Otter Bowl XI on Saturday, Feb.

The winner of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will be announced at the zoo on February 12, 2022.Kurt Bresswein

But hold off on launching your sports-betting app.

Luani and Naya pounced simultaneously on the footballs representing the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV two years ago, tying the zoo’s Otter Bowl record of 3-6-1. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs eventually won the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles faced the zoo in the Otter Bowl four years ago, and we all know how that game ended (41-33).

According to Morse, Luani, who is 9, will be getting a new companion through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

The zoo’s new addition has yet to be scheduled.

