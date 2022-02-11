Luc Montagnier, a co-discoverer of the HIV virus, died at the age of 89.

At the age of 89, Luc Montagnier, one of the co-discoverers of the HIV virus, died.

In 2008, a French scientist was awarded the Nobel Prize for co-discovering the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Montagnier died Tuesday evening at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a western suburb of Paris, but his death was not confirmed until Thursday, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Montagnier, who shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with his colleague Françoise Barré-Sinoussi in 2008 for co-discovering HIV, has been gradually marginalized within the scientific community in the last decade for his increasingly bizarre theories, according to the daily.

Montagnier took a stand against vaccination in 2017, claiming that certain vaccines posed a risk of “slowly poisoning the entire population” without evidence.

More recently, he made controversial comments about the COVID virus, which he claimed was the result of human manipulation.