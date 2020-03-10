Lucas Torreira injury blow for Arsenal as club confirm ankle fracture

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was stretchered off in Monday’s 2-0 win away at Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round – and the club have confirmed he has fractured his ankle

Arsenal have confirmed that Lucas Torreira suffered a broken ankle in Monday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Portsmouth.

The Uruguayan midfielder was stretchered off early on at Fratton Park after shipping a heavy challenge from Pompey defender James Bolton.

He is said to have undergone treatment at the ground, before leaving on a set of crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Fortunately his absence didn’t affect Mikel Arteta ’s side’s performance, with goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah moving them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have now confirmed Torreira suffered a fracture to his right ankle, meaning he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A club statement confirmed they are “awaiting further specialist reviews which will determine recovery plan.”

Torreira has racked up 33 appearances for Arsenal so far in the 2019/20 campaign, but has been reduced to appearances off the bench in their last three Premier League outings.

In a more positive injury update for the north London outfit, Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Tierney has been restricted to just 11 appearances since joining from Celtic last summer, having missed the early stage of the season while recovering from a double hernia operation.

Cedric Soares, who sealed a loan move from Southampton in January, has been unable to make his Gunners bow due to a knee injury.

Yet the 28-year-old is close to a return and expects to be in full training next week.

Sead Kolasinac picked up a shoulder problem during the 3-2 win over Everton at the end of February, but is unlikely to return to full fitness before the end of the month.

As well as injuries to key players, though, Arsenal have also been left concerned by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to The Athletic , the club have asked AC Milan for advice on dealing with the virus amid fears there could be a serious outbreak in London.

The coronavirus, which has affected over 95,000 people globally, has over 3,000 confirmed cases in Italy – causing 107 deaths.

And Gunners chiefs have been in contact with Milan to learn what action they have taken in case the situation escalates in the UK.