Lucy Brazier of River Cottage shares her tips for a (mostly) stress-free Christmas.

Lucy Brazier of River Cottage shares her stress-free Christmas tips.

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall contributed to her new cookbook, Christmas At River Cottage.

Christmas is known for being the most wonderful time of the year, and Lucy Brazier couldn’t agree more.

During England’s third lockdown in early 2021, she wrote Christmas at River Cottage, which involved cooking and eating at least three turkeys.

“It’s likely that only a few people could get through it and still be excited for Christmas,” she jokes.

“And I’m one of them – I’m clinging to the magic, so I was probably the right person to write it.”

For more than a decade, Brazier has collaborated with chef and TV host Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall at River Cottage.

Now, she’s finally bringing her Christmas fantasies to life in the cookbook, which includes recipes, crafts, and more.

Christmas is in Brazier’s blood: “My mother’s really good at it, and my grandmother was as well,” she says.

“So I grew up in a house where everything was special and magical, and we had a lot of food, because it was the end of the year and we had saved up.”

It’s very working-class, with people saving all year to throw a party at the end.”

Brazier admits that Christmas is different now that she is responsible for cooking and organizing.

“I still want that buzz I had when I was a kid – that true excitement,” she laments, “which I think you only get when you’re not the one doing Christmas.”

“However, no matter what I’m doing, I try to find that moment.”

There are a few advantages to being an adult during the holiday season, she says. For starters, you can drink mulled cider (“a huge plus”) and “open the fridge and eat whatever you want.”

It’s certainly not a last-minute affair when you’re a dedicated Christmas lover.

Brazier began preparing for the event in September, both at home and at River Cottage, by stocking the larder with “lots of treats – pickles and chutneys and things we can pull out.”

Then there was Stir-up Sunday, which is the last Sunday in November when you make your Christmas pudding.

“For me, that marks the beginning of the real Christmas season,” Brazier says.

