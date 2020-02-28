Lufthansa announces cost savings programme over…

BERLIN, Feb 26 – Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa announced a cost savings programme on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Among other things, all new hires planned for the airline … will be reassessed, suspended or deferred to a later date,” the company said in a statement https://bit.ly/2HT6e19, adding it was offering staff unpaid leave.

Lufthansa said it was impossible to estimate the impact of the measures on its earnings. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Emma Thomasson)