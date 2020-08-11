Lukashenko wins Belarusian presidential elections with 80.23 percent of vote

MINSK, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.23 percent of the vote in Sunday’s presidential elections, Lidia Yermoshina, chief of the Central Election Commission, told a press briefing on Monday morning.

Lukashenko garnered 80.23 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, his main rival, won nearly 9.9 percent. Anna Kanopatskaya got 1.68 percent, Andrei Dmitriyev 1.04 percent, Sergei Cherechen 1.13 percent, and none of the above 6.02 percent, Yermoshina said.

The turnout in the presidential elections was 84.23 percent. Enditem