Luke Campbell has USA date for WBC lightweight title shot against Javier Fortuna

Luke Campbell will get his third shot at a world title against Javier Fortuna in April but promoter Eddie Hearn reveals why the Hull man has to travel to US

Luke Campbell will have to travel to the US for his latest crack at world glory.

The Hull lightweight will face Javier Fortuna for the WBC lightweight title in April.

The clash has been pencilled in for April 25 on a bill that could also see the blockbuster women’s clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Campbell, 32, had hoped he would get a shot at the Dominican Republic southpaw in the UK.

But promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted they couldn’t agree a deal to get Fortuna – who is now based in America – to travel across the Atlantic.

And to avoid going to purse bids they have settled on a US fight date.

He said: “We have agreed terms with Fortuna. We’d quite like the fight in the UK, but he does not want to leave America and I would rather have it on our show, so that will take place in America in April, possibly April 25.”

Hearn will finalise the details over the coming days and make a decision if he will pit Ireland’s two-weight world champion Taylor against Puerto Rican Serrano on the card.

If Taylor is added to the bill then it is likely the card will be at an east coast venue in the US so that the crowd is boosted by the Irish ex-pat population.

Campbell has got another shot at the WBC title after champion Vasyl Lomachenko was upgraded to “Franchise” title holder meaning he vacated but still holds a version of the belt.

The bizarre move by the WBC has been widely criticised in boxing circles as it is another belt to muddy the waters which are already cluttered with confusion.

But it does mean Campbell gets another chance to fulfil his dream of joining James DeGale and Anthony Joshua as British Olympic gold medallists who have gone on to win a world professional title.

Campbell came up short when he faced Jorge Linares for the WBA belt in September 2017.

And two years later he also lost on points again but this time to modern great Lomachenko at the O2 in London.