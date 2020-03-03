Luke Shaw explains why ‘joke’ Mason Greenwood left Man Utd stars ‘shocked’ in training

Mason Greenwood is in his first full season with the Manchester United senior squad, and he has heavily impressed with a lot of expectation on his shoulders due to the club’s situation up front

Luke Shaw has revealed why Mason Greenwood is a “joke”, and how he left the Manchester United first-team squad in complete shock when he first joined them to train.

Greenwood has impressed in his first season in senior football, with the 18-year-old relied upon at times due to United’s lack of numbers in attack.

Injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have left him as the Red Devils’ only available forward at times this season, with the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez not replaced until January.

But team-mate and England left-back Shaw insists he has no doubts about the youngsters ability on the biggest stage.

While discussing Greenwood, who is the only player to have 5* weak foot on FIFA 20, Shaw opened up on his impact with the senior squad at Old Trafford.

And the injury-hampered defender admitted that his younger colleague doesn’t really appear to have a weaker foot.

“Mason’s a joke,” Shaw told Soccer AM. “Sometimes he’ll take a free-kick with his right, sometimes he’ll take a corner with his left.

“In penalties the other day, he just took it with whatever foot he felt like.

“100 per cent he’s as good with both feet. He’s so composed and confident that he can use whatever foot he wants.

“Honestly, you wouldn’t really know what foot he is, and when he first came into [first-team] training, the lads were like ‘what’s this guy doing?’

“None of us really knew and obviously he’s just as good with both feet, so we were all shocked.

“It just shows the ability that he has and he’s still so young, he’s still got so much to learn.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Everton (2pm).