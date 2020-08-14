Luohu commits itself to helping enterprises weather storms

Luohu recently carried out a “serving enterprise week” activity to improve its business environment and help enterprises resolve practical difficulties.

Luohu Party chief Luo Yude paid an inspection tour to the Baoneng company on Aug 11 to learn about its needs.

He appreciated the company’s contribution to Luohu’s economy and the efforts it had made to help control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luo said the authorities will always stand with enterprises and work to provide them with excellent service.

The executives of Baoneng also expressed their gratitude to Luohu for its supports and services.

On that same day, the Luohu industry and information technology bureau held a meeting with enterprise representatives to introduce the district’s supportive policies to enterprises, which encourage qualified enterprises to apply for government funding and subsidies.

On Aug 7, the Shenzhen small and medium-sized enterprise service bureau held a meeting introducing the city’s supportive policies for enterprises that want to be listed on the stock market. The Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, Luohu enterprise service center and Luohu financial service commission explained the district’s registration-based stock-issuing reform for the startup enterprise market during the meeting. The meeting attracted representatives from 27 enterprises in Luohu, including seven of which have already filed to enter the stock market.

Luohu has organized a series of activities aimed to introduce its pro-business and tax-reduction policies with the hope that needy enterprises, particularly in the catering and tourism industries, can make the most out of the policies available. The purpose is not only to help them weather storms but also to promote innovation, economic restructuring and industrial upgrading.

Luohu also urged banks and other financial agencies to tailor their services to the needs of the small and medium-sized businesses, as it fully recognizes their importance as major job creators, taxpayers and technological innovators.