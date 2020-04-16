Luohu encourages banks to enhance corporate financing for small businesses

The financial sector accounts for one-third of Luohu’s economy and is the primary growth engine. Yet during the current COVID-19 pandemic, many micro-enterprise and small businesses in the district face financial difficulties. Helping businesses overcome their challenges has become an urgent task for the district government.

So far, the Luohu government has hosted 15 meetings on enhancing the convenience of corporate financing for small and micro enterprises, covering almost all industries the companies are involved in.

The government hopes to take full advantage of its policy to help companies in need to weather difficult times by making it easier for them to obtain financing, which can serve to consolidate the enterprises’ confidence and to revive the local economy.

Pi Jun, head of financial promotion department of the Luohu district, said, “the government would help enterprises to reduce financing costs in five aspects – interest subsidy, guarantee, supporting corporate bonds, financial guarantee, and insurance credit reporting and export credit guarantee.”

He said that the government would also prompt local banks to create new financing methods and services and customize their services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“In addition, the government will regularly host meetings for entrepreneurs and bankers to strengthen their exchanges,” he added.

Also, Pi’s department has investigated the needs of Luohu business. These needs will become a focus in the meetings held for the companies and banks.