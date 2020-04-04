Luohu extends helping hand to poverty-stricken regions during epidemic

Luohu has strengthened its assistance to Lufeng, Guangdong province, and Longlin and Xilin counties in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, as well as its cooperation with Bijie city, Guizhou province, to help them balance epidemic control and poverty alleviation.

Luohu was assigned the task by higher authorities to help the four places with their poverty alleviation work.

The district signed supplementary cooperation agreement with Lufeng to advance their cooperation in industrial development and industrial park construction.

Luohu actively encourages its enterprises to take part in the establishment of the industrial chains of local agricultural specialties in Longlin and Xilin.

It will help Longlin to build workshops to provide jobs for those currently living in poverty.

And it will also help Xilin to build its big data center in a bid to improve local governing capacity.

In addition to all this, Luohu has sent coaches to bring more than 4,000 migrant workers from Longlin and Xilin in batches to Shenzhen, while taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety and health on the journey.