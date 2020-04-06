Luohu focuses on imported cases, production resumption

The Luohu district committee of the Communist Party of China held a conference on March 25 to study and publicize the important spirit of a speech Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, recently delivered on epidemic control and prevention, and directives from the municipal and provincial authorities.

The standing members of the district committee, all major civil servants of the district government, also listened to reports from grassroots departments on their work to control the epidemic and revive the economy.

Luohu Party chief Luo Yude presided over the conference.

Participants stressed that Xi’s speech sent out two crucial and strong signals that the pandemic is being brought under control, so the focus should be on guarding against people infected with the virus come in from abroad. Meanwhile, the accelerating momentum in the resumption of production and restoration of a normal life should be further consolidated.

The meeting agreed the government should strive to do the best job possible in fighting the war on two fronts, and take resolute actions to prevent imported cases from rendering useless all previous epidemic control efforts.

The government must form a close-loop management system on the screening, testing, quarantine and transportation of international arrivals; residential communities and enterprises should work closely with each other to expedite the resumption of industrial production, while protecting public health; public sites should be opened gradually to promote the resumption of normal social life and better serve the people.

The meeting emphasized the government must make all-out efforts to stabilize economic growth, and introduce further supportive policies to help enterprises to resolve their practical difficulties; the government should continuously improve the business environment to attract investment and talents to Luohu so as to ensure the 2020 annual growth and development targets can be fulfilled.