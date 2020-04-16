Luohu Hospital prepared for influx of people from Wuhan

After the lockdown of Wuhan was lifted on April 8, the Luohu Hospital opened two around-the-clock nucleic acid test sample collection stations a day later.

Xiong Yi, deputy director of the hospital, said the move was designed to ensure all the people coming to Shenzhen from Wuhan could receive timly tests.

That the two sample collection stations are set up apart from the hospital’s outpatient department building is mainly to prevent cross-infections.

In the first day after the two stations began operation, a total of 86 people arriving in Shenzhen from Wuhan had their samples collected.

According to Yan Junhui, head of the hospital’s nursing department, the hospital has also set up five such nucleic acid testing sample collection stations in Sungang, Nanhu, Dongmen and Qingshuihe of Luohu, open from 8 am to 5 pm.

All the samples collected in these stations are tested within 24 hours.

Besides, the hospital also set up nucleic testing sample collection stations in Wenjindu port, Huanggang port and Futian port to collect samples from lorry drivers shuttling between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.