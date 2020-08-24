Luohu is key to Shenzhen’s socialist mission

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Shenzhen being tasked as a pilot demonstration zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics. The year saw the special economic zone in Guangdong province, a key experimental area for the country’s reform and opening-up, prove once again its potential as a trailblazer in the great cause of national rejuvenation.

A guideline issued on Aug 18, 2019, by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council said: The central authorities supported the southern city in building the pilot demonstration zone.

Over the past year, Luohu District has endeavored to pioneer in many areas and contribute its wisdom to the city’s grand mission.

It is worth noting that the district focused on crafting a new development layout. The district has nourished and attracted many large-scale enterprises to headquarter along Shennan Road and develop its economic corridor. The renovation of Hubei Area is underway, and similar work is about to be finished in Caiwuwei.

It was reported that the recently renovated Dongmen Street was named “Famous Chinese High Street” at a seminar held from August. 18 to 19, part of Luohu’s efforts in building an international consumption service center. Thanks to a series of stimulus policies, a 90-million-yuan-worth of consumption coupon scheme has prompted a sales value of 552 million yuan.

To create an ecological leisure area with a profound cultural atmosphere, Luohu has been advancing the building of the “Donghu Lake-Luohu Sports & Leisure Park” landscape belt, and the construction of the Yuehai Sports & Leisure Park has also started. The district has started planning for the Luohu Sports Center’s renovation and expansion and launched an international design competition for new cultural and art centers.

Over the past year, Luohu has been gearing up to develop the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Port Economic Belt, the Dawutong Emerging Industrial Belt, and the Hongling Emerging Financial Belt.

About 198 million yuan has been allocated to the Luohu Hospital Group to improve its medical equipment, and more schools are being built to meet the increasing demand for education. As for transportation, construction of high-speed railway stations is in progress, and a smart co-sharing parking model is being promoted across the city.

The district vows to build its Fishermen’s Village into a pilot demonstration village for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

To deepen Shenzhen-Hong Kong exchanges, Luohu established four service centers for Hong Kong citizens. With the Liantang Port ready to open, cross-border cargo transportation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen will be facilitated further.