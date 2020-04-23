Luohu issues consumption coupons to revive night economy

The Luohu district government issued coupons that could only be used between 6 pm to 2 am the following day to boost night consumption. It was the first among all district governments in Shenzhen to hand out such night consumption coupons.

Zhou Jianjun, chief of Luohu Industrial and Information Technology Bureau, said statistics show that consumption activities mostly happen at night and at the weekends.

“That’s why we issued the nigh coupons. With them, consumers can enjoy about 50% discount if their consumption exceeds 200 yuan ($28.26) at one time,” he said.

With growing signs indicating the situation is gradually becoming better in Luohu, local shopping zones and nightlife sites frequented by local residents in Luohu are also recovering.

As experts say, the night economy not only expands the scope of consumption models, but also becomes an important indicator of a city’s vitality and life quality.

Shenzhen is also one of the top cities in terms of size and vitality of its night economy. And the municipal government attaches great significance to making it a growth engine, hence its determination to take concrete actions to promote residents’ spending activities.

Commercial areas in Luohu’s Dongmen and Shuibei are among the key focuses for the municipal government’s plan to boost night consumption.