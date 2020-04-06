Luohu issues coupons to boost spending

The Luohu district government began to issue electronic coupons worth 30 million yuan to local residents on March 31.

The coupons are issued via WeChat platform through a lucky draw program that will last from March 31 to June 30. They can be used to pay for bills in retail outlets, and in the accommodation and catering sectors.

Besides, Luohu has offered a subsidy worth 10 million yuan in forms of pre-deposit consumption cards to car buyers. And many dealers handling various brands of automobiles are also offering discounts to promote sales.

Some banks, such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, also work with WeChat to offer some discounts for local residents paying via WeChat from their accounts.

Zhou Jianjun, head of the Luohu industrial and information bureau, said that the government would consider further increasing its input in the future in light of the activities’ effects to boost spending and revive the economy.