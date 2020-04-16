Luohu on high alert for imported COVID-19 cases

The CPC Luohu Committee held a conference on April 10 to discuss the essence of speeches and instructions delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, during his inspection tour to Zhejiang province earlier this month.

Members of the district committee also learned about the CPC Central Committee’s latest deployment of COVID-19 pandemic response measures, as well as the most up-to-date measures taken by provincial and municipal authorities.

The district committee listened to reports on pandemic control and economic and social development from grassroots authorities in Luohu, studied the latest situations in the district, and made deployment on specific work in the district.

Luohu Party chief Luo Yude presided over the meeting.

The meeting stressed that more attention should be paid to preventing imported COVID-19 cases from outside the district to prevent a second outbreak.

The meeting urged civil servants to make all-out efforts to ensure the annual economic and social development targets can be fulfilled this year.

According to the meeting, Luohu will implement a closed-loop management model in all ports; the district will also strengthen its management of asymptomatic patients – those infected but show no symptoms of the virus and can transmit the disease to others. The meeting emphasized that Luohu will boost its support to accelerate the resumption of industries and businesses.

In addition, Luohu should take advantage of digital technology to expedite the construction of its 5G network and data center as well as promote the development of digital economy, bio-health, new materials, and other emerging industries. Furthermore, the district government should implement more tailor-made measures to help enterprises resolve their practical difficulties.