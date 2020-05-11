Luohu police ensure public security during May Day holiday

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The Public Security Bureau in Shenzhen’s Luohu district made all-out efforts to guarantee public safety during the Labor Day holiday from May 1-5.

During the holiday, the number of both robberies and violent cases fell compared with the same period last year.

The police stepped-up patrols and deployed temporary police boxes across the district in shopping areas, traffic hubs and tourists hotspots, such as Xianhu Botanical Garden and Wutong Mountain.

From May 1 to May 4, Dongmen Pedestrian Street received approximately 1.2 million visits, fewer than the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The police worked closely with local business owners to ensure the safety of visitors.

The number of police staff in the district’s railway station, long-distance bus stations, substations and Luohu Port, were also increased to ensure public order.

Xianhu Botanical Garden received more than 40,000 visits during the holiday, with police cooperating closely with traffic police to ensure that no congestion of crowds or traffic occurred.

Since students at 78 junior middle schools and senior high schools were still in classes during the holiday, the police also did their part to ensure public security across the city’s campuses.