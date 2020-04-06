Luohu sets up special task force to guard against imported virus cases

The Luohu district government has set up a special task force, comprising 40 people from emergency response, public health, public security, foreign affairs and customs departments, to work at airport, ports and transit points so as to guard against risks caused by viral infections being introduced from overseas.

Members of the task force are responsible to send any arrivals at port and airport facilities to designated quarantine sites.

Many of them are members of the Communist Party of China who feel a strong obligation to work on the frontline.

The task force was founded on March 6, and divided into four work teams working in the airport, harbor and ports respectively.

All arrivals must first undergo a nucleic acid test, and those without the conditions to be quarantined at home must be sent to medical observation sites.

The arrivals in Shenzhen increased dramatically after March 13, when the special task force expanded by 12 people to its current scale. The cooperation of different departments ensures the efficiency entailed in seamless docking of the work of different departments.

To reduce the chances of physical contact with the passengers, the task force has worked together with Luohu’s smart city construction center and developed a passenger epidemic information report system, through which the passengers can register their personal information through scanning a QR code.

Also, the task force work closely with the sub-district offices and property management companies of residential community, as well as neighboring district, such as Yantian and Dapeng, along with other cities close to Shenzhen to coordinate their efforts to guard against risks caused by imported cases.