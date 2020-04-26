Luohu to realize full 5G signal coverage in August

As the first city earmarked to build a 5G network of its own, Shenzhen is making all-out efforts to accelerate network building, extending it to other industrial chains, and expanding its applications in various fields.

It is estimated that the Luohu district can be completely covered by the 5G network by the end of August. So far, 1,103 base stations have been built in the district. By the end of this year, a total of 3,216 are expected to be finished in the district.

The Luohu government started cooperating with the China Mobile Shenzhen branch on Dec 17, 2019, which greatly accelerated the district’s embracing of the new technology in governance and industries.

Luohu created the Wutong artificial intelligence town, Dongmeng pedestrian street, and the Shuibei jewelry industry park as its 5G demonstration projects.

The district government is vowing to give full play to the 5G technology’s role to better serve in improving people’s lives, and the development of education, finance and industry.