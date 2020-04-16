Luohu to step up environmental protection efforts

On Apr. 13, the Luohu district government held a pollution prevention and control work conference. The meeting came immediately after a similar video conference was held by the Guangdong provincial and Shenzhen municipal authorities.

Luohu Party chief Luo Yude, head of the district government Liu Zhiyong and other leaders attended the meeting.

In the meeting, all relevant departments of Luohu were urged to follow the requirements laid out by the higher authorities and fulfill their environmental protection objectives this year.

In 2019, Luohu district has made great strides in ecological and environmental quality. The district has seen a massive improvement and now its air quality, water environment, soil quality and rubbish disposal all meet relevant requirements.

In 2020, Luohu will promote a new breakthrough in the ecological and environmental quality of the region.

The district will continue to focus on water quality, sewage treatment, ecological restoration, soil protection and air pollution. Pollution caused by industries, vehicles, construction sites and rubbish are also major targets.

Another conclusion of the meeting was that all relevant department will implement an accountability system to ensure that all of their tasks are accomplished before their deadlines.