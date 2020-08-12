Luohu urged to make all-out efforts to improve spiritual civilization

Luohu Party chief Luo Yude and Luohu government head Liu Zhiyong led their respective team to visit different communities to see how they were performing in building Luohu’s spiritual civilization.

Lv Manni and Lai Jianhua, two senior district officials, also took part in their inspection tours.

In the morning, Luo visited the Aoxia community of Liantang to check the hygiene conditions of the Aoxia agricultural produce market, experience the services offered by the Xianhu community rehabilitation center and inspect conditions of public service advertising, traffic and other public facilities.

In the afternoon, Liu visited the Wenhua community of Huangbei, as well as the lanes close to the Xingzhi Road and Shenzhen Fine Arts School.

Luo said the grassroots authorities must improve management quality and efficiency to resolve the small, but crucial issues; a community may be old, but it should be clean, tidy and comfortable; all work must be people-centered and help them resolve their practical concerns.

He urged all departments to focus on knotty issues, and address weak points and improve the people’s sense of gain.

Liu said the neighborhood must create more car parking spaces for residents; communities could work together with nearby office buildings and commercial properties enabling residents use their facilities for parking at night; the community should also strengthen management of household rubbish stations.

Luohu has mobilized people from all walks of life, including legislators, political advisors, students and volunteers, to take part in the work of improving the district’s spiritual civilization to help achieve victory in the sixth national evaluation of civilized cities.

All relevant departments have been urged to tackle practical issues at the grassroots level.