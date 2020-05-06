Luohu vows to strengthen campaign against organized crime

Luo Yude, secretary of the Luohu District Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), made an inspection tour to Luohu District Public Security Bureau on April 27 and held a conference on the special campaign against organized crime.

The meeting stressed that police should strengthen their sense of responsibility and urgency and must not relax their grip on the fight against organized crime while carrying out COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention work.

Zhou Yichuan, Lai Jianhua, Yu Hongjun, Li Jiuxiang, and Xu Meng, all senior officials of the Luohu district government, took part in the inspection tour.

Since last year, all relevant departments have made an all-out effort to combat organized crime. Eight loan shark gangs were cracked; some protective umbrellas of criminal activities were uprooted; special adjudication teams were founded; supervision over the campaigns was strengthened; media transparency was guaranteed.

The meeting emphasized that this year is the last year for the campaign; all relevant departments should focus on key cases and bear a bigger picture in mind to ensure the campaign can finish on time with complete success.

The meeting requires all objectives set by the campaign to be completed; all clues that have been exposed must be heeded and dug deep; all complaints must be processed; all cases must be dealt with in an accurate and efficient way; all protective umbrellas of mafias and organized crime must be addressed; people should be mobilized to participate in the campaign; long-term public security mechanisms must be formed to help Luohu roll out some experiences.